HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Experts discuss plans to set up info hub at Perumbakkam resettlement site

March 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The interventions involve bridging the technological gap between women and men in Perumbakkam and setting up a hub for the residents to access digital information such as government schemes

The interventions involve bridging the technological gap between women and men in Perumbakkam and setting up a hub for the residents to access digital information such as government schemes | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

As urbanisation continues to increase steadily, there is a lot of scope in India to take digital transformation to people living below the poverty line, said experts.

An international workshop on digital inclusion of the urban poor conducted by Anna University was inaugurated on Monday. 

In the five-day workshop organised by the Department of Media Sciences, Anna University with funding from the Leiden-Delft-Erasmus Research Development Support, urban development experts from Kenya, Indonesia, and the Netherlands will discuss ideas for aiding the underprivileged sections of society with technology. 

“Globally, rapid urbanisation is going to take place in cities. The challenges associated with it are demand-supply gaps, poverty reduction, and housing,” said G. Nagaraja, Director, Centre for International Relations, Anna University. The workshop is part of a larger project that is involved in interventions at the Perumbakkam resettlement area in Chennai. 

The interventions involve bridging the technological gap between women and men in Perumbakkam and setting up a hub for the residents to access digital information such as government schemes, changes in Aadhaar card and ration card. “The centre will provide training to people to become digitally skilled,” said Maartje van Eerd, Chief Coordinator, LDE grant. 

Related Topics

Chennai / computing and information technology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.