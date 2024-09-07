Experts discuss mental health challenges faced by migrant workers and refugees

In light of the rampant exploitation and poor conditions migrant workers and refugees face, experts suggest that addressing these issues, including critical mental health concerns, requires the implementation of new strategies.

Vani Saraswathi, Editor-at-Large and Director of Projects, Migrant-Rights.org; RK Radhakrishnan, Senior Associate Editor, Frontline; Selin Mathews, Associate Protection Office, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), New Delhi, and Preetha Krishnadas, Deputy Director of the Centre for Mental Health & Social Sustainability at The Banyan participated in a panel discussion moderated by Raja Samuel, Principal, Madras School of Social Work.

Ms. Saraswathi highlighted complexities faced by Indian migrant workers in Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar, where they often encounter severe exploitation. While the condition of migrants from India are a tad better than countries like Nepal, they still face precarious conditions, including low wages, restricted mobility, and limited legal protections, she said.

Climate emergencies are worsening the refugee crisis, Mr. Radhakrishnan said, making it unnecessary for political issues to contribute further to the problem. He also noted the difficulty Sri Lankan refugees face in securing meaningful employment in India despite their education, illustrating a systemic issue where their qualifications do not translate into better job opportunities.

Despite advocacy efforts and support programs like UNHCR’s ‘Anjuman’, access to adequate mental health care remains limited, and refugees often struggle with additional barriers such as language issues and inadequate resources, said Ms. Mathews.

