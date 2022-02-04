Experts discuss challenges in treating cancer patients during the pandemic

Chennai

04 February 2022 01:46 IST

‘It gave an opportunity to rejig pre-COVID cancer protocols, adapt to new norms’

On the eve of World Cancer Day, The Hindu organised a webinar, Cancer Care - Covid and Beyond, as part of its wellness series, along with VS Hospitals, Chennai.

Senior medical oncologist and founder chairman and managing director of VS Hospitals, S.Subramanian, surgical oncologist S. Jagadesh Chandra Bose and consultant medical oncologist and paediatric oncologist S. Nithya spoke about the challenges of cancer treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his opening remarks Dr. Subramanian acknowledged that patients with cancer were more vulnerable to COVID-19, because their immune systems were already compromised. And, delays in treatment on account of the chaos that ensued in the early days of the pandemic became detrimental to many cancer patients, as time was of essence.

The doctors agreed that the pandemic had exposed the chinks in the healthcare system. “We need more space and more resources,” Dr. Bose said. Regarding the cost of cancer treatment, Dr. Subramanium, said the only way out was government support and health insurance.

Dr. Nithya struck a note of optimism saying the pandemic also provided an opportunity to rejig pre-Covid cancer protocols, adapt to new norms and go with the flow. Technology helped the doctors network with other doctors closer to the homes of the patients who could not travel on account of the pandemic, and teleconsultation was pivotal in enabling that, they said.

Pointing out to the huge rise in incidences of cancer in India, the doctors emphasised on the importance of lifestyle changes. The right diet, sufficient sleep and an exercise regimen of at least 300 minutes a week was crucial, Dr. Bose said, and added that any number of awareness drives on Cancer was going to be ineffective unless the people were proactive in taking care of themselves, their family and friends.

Many people shied away from consulting doctors because of stigma that cancer sadly still carried. It was important to know one’s own body and be sensitive to the changes in it, and consult a doctor on any abnormalities, advised Dr. Nithya.

She spoke of ‘Close the care gap’ themed campaign for World Cancer Days 2022-24. The aim of the campaign is to identify and address the barriers that exist for many people across the world to access the care they need.