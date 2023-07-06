Experts discuss benefits of art therapy and its impact on mental health

July 06, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST

The impact of the arts on mental health was the topic of a panel discussion organised by ‘The Little Theatre’ as part of their theatre festival on Wednesday.

Panelists addressed the benefits of art therapy and its connection to mental health. “The integration of art in school can create spaces for children with special needs to express themselves where this expression is recognised”, said Dr. S. Bhavanishankar, director- strategy, research and innovation, Lalaji Memorial Omega International School.

Dr. Lakshmi Sankaran, deputy director (training and research), Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health, Kovalam, said that art-based therapy had to be on the client’s terms alone. “You have to go with the flow because arts have many dimensions”, she said.

Performer Anita Ratnam shared her personal engagement with art, from being pushed into dance by her mother to recognising the need for something to change in her children’s school and style of education. “Things that you can touch can be very therapeutic, such as gardening, cooking and pottery which are all art forms”, she said.

“Art therapy helps us engage with the client more than what they’ve come for”, said Dr. Sujatha V., a psychiatrist who shared her experiences with certain clients and how she used kolam drawing, garland making and calligraphy to engage with clients. “Kolams help recreate patterns from visual memory and you can understand their frustration, tolerance, their approach to drawing and it helps to calm older people”, she said.

Choreographer and dancer Preeti Vasudevan said that dance helped her focus her hyperactive energy as a child and was a way to encounter different emotions in a raw way, sculpting her responses to her surroundings.

“In a project I was a part of, a cast member experienced the coming-out moment on stage with family in the audience, so there is a transformative power in the arts”, said Dr. Rathi Jafer, director, InKo Centre Chennai.

“We conducted a camp for conservancy workers recently and aside from checking regular health parameters, we created a counter for counselling. We have to accept that there is an issue and begin documenting the combination of medication, counselling and art form over a long period”, said Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

