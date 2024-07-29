GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Experts call for removing stigma surrounding mental health, highlight concept of emotional brain

Published - July 29, 2024 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a wellness series, a webinar titled ‘Emotional Brain and Unquiet Mind: Managing the Nexus’ was presented by The Hindu in association with Buddhi Clinic.  

A panel featuring Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, the Founder of Buddhi Clinic, introduced the concept of emotional brain and explained how emotions are modulated. He said that 86 billion neurons with 100 trillion connections make up the brain.

Dr. Krishnamoorthy further said that the hippocampus and amygdala constitute the emotional brain. The behavioural neurologist said the human limbic brain leads to fight, flight, and freeze responses.

Vivek Misra, Director of Neurosciences and Neuromodulation at Buddhi Clinic, highlighted modern neuroscientific technologies, where the brain acts like an orchestra and, when the symphony gets out of tune, behavioural, psychiatric, and neurological conditions arise.

Dr. Misra, while discussing the side effects and the limited efficacy that could hinder traditional treatments, said invasive procedures like brain surgery carry risks, and are not easily accessible for everyone. He also spoke about neuroplasticity.

The speakers exhorted people to undertake conventional treatment and break the stigma around mental health. 

