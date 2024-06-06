Experts attribute dip in Class XII enrolment in State board schools in T.N. to several factors

Even as the pass percentage of Tamil Nadu has steadily increased in the last 10 years in Class XII State Board public examination, the enrollment has decreased with only 7,94,075 students registering to write the exam this year as compared to last year’s 8,03,385 students.

Experts in the field have attributed the dip to factors such as migration, pressure of entrance exams and the move to pursue vocational courses in polytechnic colleges.

However many teachers point out that there has been a trend among parents now to shift their children to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, from State Board schools. “Many students have been opting to move to CBSE schools as this would help them prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) or Joint Entrance Examination (JEE),” said a teacher from a government school in Triplicane.

According to teachers, as more students opt to go to a CBSE school, many schools have also changed their board affiliation to CBSE, as enrollment in matriculation or State Board schools is decreasing.

“There has definitely been a decrease in the number of students opting for biology as many do not want to take up the entrance exam. Further, students also decide to go to polytechnic courses or other vocational courses. This is also why the enrolment in higher secondary schools has come down.,” said N. Vijayan, correspondent of Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

However, officials from the School Education department say that migration is also a contributing factor. “Especially students from towns that are closer to other States decide to pursue their education in another State instead of in Tamil Nadu. Efforts are under way to encourage them to pursue education in our State itself,” said an official.

Former vice-chancellor Vasanthi Devi added that students, especially boys, would be forced to join the workforce sooner to support the family, pointing to the declining number of boys pursuing higher secondary education. Since 2018, the number of boys enrolling into higher education has come down with 2024 registering the lowest in 10 years at 3,52,156.

The State Platform for Common School System — Tamil Nadu general secretary P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu said, “Students are threatened by the loaded textbook volume of Class XI in addition to the pressure from the coaching centres forcing many to opt out and move to polytechnic colleges. The child must be encouraged to pursue Class XI.”

Local lens

As per the Greater Chennai Corporation Education Department, the total number of students in the academic year 2023-24 was 1,19,515 — with 60,880 boys and 58,635 — in 417 schools.

The numbers began to dip from 2010-2011 (1,00,320), as the consecutive year saw 95,664 admissions, followed by 88,340 in the next year. The numbers dwindled around 84,000 to 88,000 till 2021-2022, as per data from the Department.

Meanwhile, many councillors had recently reported that some Corporation schools lacked sufficient facilities. The GCC Standing Committee Chairman (Education), D. Viswanathan, said a survey would be conducted on the schools that needed improvement.

S. Arumainathan, State President of the Tamil Nadu Students and Parents Association said private schools prepare children to excel more in examinations, whereas in the government or corporation schools, it is an all-round experience. The breakfast and mid-day meals also help boost attendance.

“Yet, private schools use many methods to attract parents by holding big events, advertising and resorting to other marketing strategies. Further, private school children are forced to speak only in English rather than in the regional language as it appeals to people of lower income groups more. Moreover, teachers in public schools are overburdened with administrative work, so the focus on children is comparatively lower. The State must curb the increasing number of private institutions and improve infrastructure in public schools,” he said.

(With inputs from R. Aishwaryaa)