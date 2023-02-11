Expert proposes use of GIS to quickly and efficiently map and plan stormwater drains in Chennai

February 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Using Geographical Information System (GIS), it is possible to quickly map topographic conditions and the terrain gradient to identify possible points of inundation and flooding, says Dayanand Krishnan, a GIS consultant. He says this will not only make physical surveys redundant but help the Greater Chennai Corporation efficiently map a network of storm-water drains across the city.

The State government allocated ₹250 crore towards the construction of storm-water drains in 2022-23 under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project.

The Corporation’s handling of the 2022 monsoon was aided by the drainage system reduced flooding in certain areas despite inconveniencing residents and felling of trees. “About 80% of the drains were completed last year and the Corporation is resuming the remaining work,” said Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. Some of the areas in which the Corporation is working are K.K. Nagar, Pulianthope and Kolathur. The Commissioner said this work involved extending the stretch of the drain and introducing feeding channels.

“Storm-water drains cannot be uniform. They need more carrying capacity so water moves quickly and be wider at the disposal points,” said Mr. Krishnan. He pointed out that the Corporation could introduce diversion channels, for example, one from Otteri canal to the Cooum river.

Regarding cramped streets in north Chennai where the construction of large drains was not practical, Mr. Krishnan suggested that a public rainwater harvesting system could be introduced accompanied with soil percolation studies.

“The study will give us an idea of external factors like infiltration and percolation of water in the soil that can inform decisions on the construction of drains,” he said.

“We had given suggestions to the Corporation based on GIS studies and they had considered them,” he said. The Commissioner added that computer simulations were used to arrive at a drain network which gave information including rainfall amount.