Expert panel to probe ‘gas leak’
The State government on Thursday constituted an expert committee to identify the source of the problem of pungent odour similar to that of LPG gas in Tiruvottiyur and Manali areas.
The committee of experts from ISRO, IIT Madras, Central Pollution Control Board and Alagappa College of Technology, will inspect the area and submit its report to the government on July 23.
Gokul, Scientist, ISRO; Sivathanu Pillai, Scientist, ISRO; H.D. Varalaxmi, Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board, Chennai; S.M. Shiv Nagendra, Professor, Environmental and Water Resources Engineering, IIT Madras; and B. Balasubramanian, Professor, Chemical Engineering Department, Alagappa College of Technology; are to be its members.
