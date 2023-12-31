Expert committee finds 30 violations at Chidambaram Nataraja temple: P.K. Sekarbabu

December 31, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) P.K. Sekarbabu, on Sunday, said an expert committee had detected at least 30 violations in Chidambaram Nataraja temple.

After launching the Whole Day Prasadam Scheme at five more temples, he said the report of the committee comprising three archaeological experts and two Additional Commissioners would be submitted to the Madras High Court. The violations included constructions carried out without any prior permission and lack of bills for purchases.

On the issue of devotees not being allowed on the Kanaka Sabha, he said since the HR and CE Department did not want to take a confrontational stance towards the Podhu Dikshitars, it had filed a complaint with the police.

The Whole Day Prasadam Scheme was on Sunday launched in five temples, including Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Triplicane, Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai, Kalla Azhagar temple and Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameshwaram, and Subramanya Swamy temple at Thirupparankundram.

The scheme was already being implemented in 15 temples and the cost for expanding the scheme to all 20 temples would be ₹25 crore per year. Prasadam such as puliyodarai, chakkarai pongal, thayir saadham, kesari, and venn pongal would be distributed to devotees whenever the temples were open, Mr. Sekarbabu added.

He said the Day-long Annadhanam Scheme would soon be inaugurated in three more temples – Mahaliamman temple at Aanamalai, Devi Bhavaniamman temple at Periyapalayam, and Sri Angala Parameswariamman at Melmalayanur. At present, around 92,000 devotees were benefiting daily from the scheme, for which a total of ₹100 crore was being spent annually.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sekarbabu said donating to temples had become easier since online payment mode had been provided for 7,233 temples. This provision, which was available for 47 temples since 2021, has now been expanded. The department has provided QR codes for 48 temples for devotees to make donations.

