Experiencing the city through its soundscape

August 20, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Have you ever closed your eyes, and simply soaked in the sounds of Chennai? There’s a story that sounds in different parts of the city seem to tell, and it is this that a group of students from the School of Indian Film Music have worked on capturing.

“Madras means different things to different people, but for me, Madras is music. There’s something very unique about the kind of music to listen to here and at our school, we have a simple philosophy about music. We believe that students of music should first appreciate the beautiful sound around them, and that appreciation of music is a natural extension,” said Divakar Subamaniam, founder and director, School of Indian Film Music.

Under Mr. Divakar’s guidance, a group of eight students from his school visited different locations – Koyambedu Bus Terminus, Theosophical Society, and the Central Railway Station – as well as captured the sounds of Chennai’s celebration of the arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the 16-minute ‘Sounds of Chennai’ auditory tour at the Goethe Institut, Chennai, earlier this month at the curtain raiser for the institute’s City Walk project, Mr. Diwakar said Madras had rich sonic experiences to offer, and that many residents and visitors tend to overlook this exquisite aural tapestry.

For the auditory tour of each location, the audience closed their eyes and focused on listening to the various sounds of these places. While the railway station featured sounds of trains chugging in and out and the clamour of passengers and vendors, it was the sounds of birds, animals, and rainfall that depicted the Theosophical Society. A gaana singer breaking into song, a Tamil play at Vani Mahal in T. Nagar, and a literary festival at the Madras University were among the many sounds of the city celebrating its diverse art scene.

For the students who undertook this exercise, it was an eye-opener as to how the city is a diverse soundscape. “An experience like this presents the listener an opportunity to not just reconnect with everyday sounds but also examines how sounds have changed over the last few decades,” Mr. Diwakar said.

With auditory experiences being very few in number, the team behind this project hopes to do more such recordings as well as have people experience this in a preview theatre with good sound facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.