Expensive watches, gadgets stolen from actor Parvati Nair’s house in Chennai 

The actor’s family had gone out of the city for a week and on return, found the articles stolen from the house

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 20, 2022 21:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Expensive watches, a laptop and mobile phones were stolen from the house of actor Parvati Nair in the city.

The Nungambakkam police have taken up the investigation following a complaint from the actor on Thursday. 

Ms. Nair has acted in Yennai Arindhaal and Nimir. The family of the actor went out of the city for a week and on their return, it found that the valuables had been stolen. The domestic aide of the house, Bose, 31, of Pudukottai, did not respond to phone calls. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint, a police team visited the house of the actor and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Watches worth ₹9 lakh, a handset worth ₹1.3 lakh and a laptop worth ₹2 lakh were among the items that were stolen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
theft & burglary
cinema
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app