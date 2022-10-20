Expensive watches, gadgets stolen from actor Parvati Nair’s house in Chennai 

ADVERTISEMENT

Expensive watches, a laptop and mobile phones were stolen from the house of actor Parvati Nair in the city.

The Nungambakkam police have taken up the investigation following a complaint from the actor on Thursday.

Ms. Nair has acted in Yennai Arindhaal and Nimir. The family of the actor went out of the city for a week and on their return, it found that the valuables had been stolen. The domestic aide of the house, Bose, 31, of Pudukottai, did not respond to phone calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint, a police team visited the house of the actor and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Watches worth ₹9 lakh, a handset worth ₹1.3 lakh and a laptop worth ₹2 lakh were among the items that were stolen.