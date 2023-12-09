HamberMenu
Expenditure for residents mounts as floodwater damages home appliances

Residents of ground-floor houses, which were flooded for more than two days in various locations across the city, brace themselves for a significant financial burden

December 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Geetha Srimathi,Sunitha Sekar
Houses inundated by heavy rain in Saidapet.

Houses inundated by heavy rain in Saidapet. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Even as life in the city slowly returns to normalcy, the post-cyclone scenario has created a set of new challenges for residents in affected areas.

People, who are already exhausted after cleaning the muck left behind by the floods in their homes, are staggered by the sheer volume of expenses that awaits them. From refrigerators, washing machines, and television sets to cots and grinders, many people, whose houses had been ravaged by the floods, dread how much they will have to spend to either replace or fix home appliances.

Residents of ground-floor houses, which were flooded for more than two days in various locations across the city, are bracing themselves for a significant financial burden.

Mercy, who lives in Tansi Nagar in Velachery, which was heavily inundated, has placed a double-door refrigerator, a nearly new washing machine, and a wooden bed, outside her house because they are completely useless now. “Almost everything is gone,” she adds. Her family only managed to save their television before taking refugee at their landlord’s place upstairs. “We will have to spend at least ₹1 lakh to buy everything that we lost because of the floods this time,” she adds.

Sree Nandhini, who also lives in Tansi Nagar, returned to her rental apartment on Friday after four days as up to 3 feet of water had flooded the place. Ms. Nandhini, who shares the apartment with her sister and friend, says all three of their beds had been soaked and damaged and would definitely have to be discarded.

S. Saravanan, who sells fruits in Chromepet, is dejected that his weighing machines, which are crucial for his trade, are no longer functioning. “I have given them for repairs. I have allowed my refrigerator to dry. As such, I have spent quite a bit to fix my vehicles. Now, I don’t know how much I will have to spend for the other appliances,” he adds. Already, his livelihood has been affected during the cyclone, and this further expense is likely to severely set him back financially.

V. Sasikala, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, says her fridge and washing machines were inundated for days and are malfunctioning. “I work as a cook, and during the last floods, we lost everything and bought them again slowly, one by one, with great difficulty. Now, these two appliances are malfunctioning once again. Only after we show it to a technician will we know if it can be fixed or needs to be replaced entirely,” she adds.

Similarly, V. Mahalakshmi, who works as a domestic help in Thiruvanmiyur, says as the rainwater was leaking from the roof, her television and fan have stopped working for the last few days. Apart from this, residents will also have to budget for expenses for repairing vehicles that were damaged during the flood.

