Expelled BJP functionary held in Armstrong murder

The police on Friday arrested Anjalai, an expelled BJP functionary, for her alleged involvement in the murder of BSP State president K. Armstrong.

The BSP leader was hacked to death by a gang at Perambur on July 5.

The police had already arrested 15 persons in connection with the murder, and were searching for Anjalai, who was a functionary of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha in north Chennai. She was expelled from the party after being named a suspect in the case.

Special teams arrested her in Otteri, police sources said.