Expedite work on Parandur airport and privatise the existing one: aviation experts

February 11, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aviation experts called for expediting the work on the second airport in Parandur and privatising the existing one. Echoing DMK Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson’s concerns about some airlines suddenly withdrawing international flights from the city airport, they said the aforementioned steps were essential to bring the airport back into the limelight.

Mr. Wilson recently said in Rajya Sabha that Chennai airport, which handles over 18 million passengers a year and was an important destination for international passengers, was not equipped to handle huge aircraft due to a lack of suitable aerobridges. “There has been a drastic increase in the withdrawal of operations of international flights. This is due to the shortage of aerobridges for international flights, with only four being available,” he said.

As a result, international operators are resorting to expanding their flights in other airports, such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and the frequency of flights to European destinations from the city has fallen. Mr. Wilson requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to do a feasibility study on increasing the number of aerobridges and also change the ‘point of call’ for many international destinations to Chennai airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aviation experts said such issues reiterated the need to prioritise building the second airport. Since it may take at least seven to eight years to build the Parandur airport, they said the existing one could be privatised as an interim solution.

Kapil Kaul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of CAPA India, an aviation consultancy, said: “The privatisation of the current airport must be fast-tracked. Tamil Nadu and its economy have already lost a lot because of the inadequate airport infrastructure. The loss to the economy may also multiply if the development of the airport is not strategically prioritised.”

Govindarajan Bashyam, aviation expert and founder of Tirwin Management Services, which does aviation consultancy and training said: “While building a second airport is the key to drastically improving the economy of the State, the interim solution is to optimally utilise the existing space, which can be done by a private operator. There are many incentives that private operators in Bengaluru and Hyderabad are able to provide to draw in airlines. Also, we can take a leaf out of the book of brownfield airports, such as Delhi and Mumbai, and make that success a reality here as well.”

Also, the State government plays an important role in making sure the city airport is top class. They too can provide the land that the Airports Authority of India had requested so planned facilities do not get delayed, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.