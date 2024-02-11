GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expedite work on Parandur airport and privatise the existing one: aviation experts

Echoing DMK Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson’s concerns about airlines suddenly withdrawing international flights from the city airport, they say the steps are essential to ensure the State’s economy doesn’t lose out owing to inadequate airport infrastructure

February 11, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Chennai airport is not equipped to handle huge aircraft due to a lack of suitable aerobridges. Photo: File

The Chennai airport is not equipped to handle huge aircraft due to a lack of suitable aerobridges. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Aviation experts called for expediting the work on the second airport in Parandur and privatising the existing one. Echoing DMK Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson’s concerns about some airlines suddenly withdrawing international flights from the city airport, they said the aforementioned steps were essential to bring the airport back into the limelight.

Mr. Wilson recently said in Rajya Sabha that Chennai airport, which handles over 18 million passengers a year and was an important destination for international passengers, was not equipped to handle huge aircraft due to a lack of suitable aerobridges. “There has been a drastic increase in the withdrawal of operations of international flights. This is due to the shortage of aerobridges for international flights, with only four being available,” he said.

As a result, international operators are resorting to expanding their flights in other airports, such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and the frequency of flights to European destinations from the city has fallen. Mr. Wilson requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to do a feasibility study on increasing the number of aerobridges and also change the ‘point of call’ for many international destinations to Chennai airport.

Aviation experts said such issues reiterated the need to prioritise building the second airport. Since it may take at least seven to eight years to build the Parandur airport, they said the existing one could be privatised as an interim solution.

Kapil Kaul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of CAPA India, an aviation consultancy, said: “The privatisation of the current airport must be fast-tracked. Tamil Nadu and its economy have already lost a lot because of the inadequate airport infrastructure. The loss to the economy may also multiply if the development of the airport is not strategically prioritised.”

Govindarajan Bashyam, aviation expert and founder of Tirwin Management Services, which does aviation consultancy and training said: “While building a second airport is the key to drastically improving the economy of the State, the interim solution is to optimally utilise the existing space, which can be done by a private operator. There are many incentives that private operators in Bengaluru and Hyderabad are able to provide to draw in airlines. Also, we can take a leaf out of the book of brownfield airports, such as Delhi and Mumbai, and make that success a reality here as well.”

Also, the State government plays an important role in making sure the city airport is top class. They too can provide the land that the Airports Authority of India had requested so planned facilities do not get delayed, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.