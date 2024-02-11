Expedite projects to construct check-dams, says Minister

February 11, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The ongoing projects to desilt the Cauvery basin and construct check-dams and other storage structures across the State must be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said in Chennai on Saturday.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat to review the ongoing projects, he instructed Water Resources Department officials to accelerate works to restore flood damages in various waterways and waterbodies, and carry out permanent flood mitigation projects. Similar measures must be expedited in flood-hit southern districts as well, he said. The Minister also discussed schemes to be taken up during the next fiscal, according to a release.