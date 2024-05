CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu police to expedite investigation into the Vengaivayal case and arrest the culprits who mixed human faeces in the overhead water tank at the village in December 2022. In a letter to the Director- General of Police/Head of Police Force, Shankar Jiwal, he said it was hard to believe that despite conducting DNA tests and questioning many persons, the police were unable to nab the culprits.