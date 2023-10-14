ADVERTISEMENT

Expedite infrastructure work in Chennai ahead of northeast monsoon, says Chief Secretary

October 14, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

He along with other officials inspected the various projects under way at multiple areas in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday ordered officers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and other line agencies to expedite the work on storm-water drains, roads, and other infrastructure ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon in a few days.

According to a press release, he inspected works including the storm-water drain construction on Esplanade and Prakasam Salai in Royapuram zone, E.V.R. Periyar Salai and Vandalur, desilting of Retteri in Madhavaram zone, and road relaying work in Kalidasar Salai in Tambaram Corporation and Tiruvottiyur Fishing Harbour. 

Mr. Meena ordered officials to implement storm-water drain work without damaging cables. Officials must ensure that the work is implemented with precautionary measures to prevent accidents at the site, he added. The Chief Secretary also inspected the relaying work on Jothi Venkatachalam Road and directed GCC officials to construct a footpath at the site and facilitate flow of storm-water on the stretch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Secretary D. Karthikeyan, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva and CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra participated. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US