Expedite infrastructure work in Chennai ahead of northeast monsoon, says Chief Secretary

He along with other officials inspected the various projects under way at multiple areas in the city

October 14, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday ordered officers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and other line agencies to expedite the work on storm-water drains, roads, and other infrastructure ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon in a few days.

According to a press release, he inspected works including the storm-water drain construction on Esplanade and Prakasam Salai in Royapuram zone, E.V.R. Periyar Salai and Vandalur, desilting of Retteri in Madhavaram zone, and road relaying work in Kalidasar Salai in Tambaram Corporation and Tiruvottiyur Fishing Harbour. 

Mr. Meena ordered officials to implement storm-water drain work without damaging cables. Officials must ensure that the work is implemented with precautionary measures to prevent accidents at the site, he added. The Chief Secretary also inspected the relaying work on Jothi Venkatachalam Road and directed GCC officials to construct a footpath at the site and facilitate flow of storm-water on the stretch.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Secretary D. Karthikeyan, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva and CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra participated. 

