Expedite hearing of Ilaiyaraaja’s plea: HC tells civil court

The Madras High Court on Friday directed XVII Assistant City Civil Court in Chennai to expedite the hearing of an interim injunction application filed by acclaimed film musician Ilaiyaraaja to restrain Prasad Studios here from forcibly vacating him from Audio Recording Theatre Number-1, occupied by him for the last 40 years and known popularly in film circles as Ilaiyaraaja Recording Theatre.
Failed mediation
Justice V. Bharathidasan directed the civil court to take a decision on the injunction application in two weeks. The order was passed while disposing of a civil revision petition seeking a direction to the civil court to expedite the hearing of a civil suit filed against forcible eviction. The judge initially tried to find an amicable solution between the parties through mediation, but it failed.
