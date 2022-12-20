Expedite construction of AIIMS in Madurai, says MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu 

December 20, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Chennai

Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu of the DMK urged the Union government to expedite the construction of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Madurai, and demanded that it be inaugurated before the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Stating that the Union government’s approach towards implementation of projects was lackadaisical, she pointed out that the setting up of AIIMS in Madurai was announced as early as 2015 in the budget.

She said the Union Health Ministry noted in the Lok Sabha in February 2022 that pre-investment work was completed and the process to engage a project management consultant was under way.

Mekedatu issue

Urging the Union government to intervene immediately and warn the Karnataka government for their unconstitutional and illegal efforts to construct a dam at Mekedatu in the Cauvery river, Dr. Kanimozhi said it was the constitutional duty of the Union government to solve the issue between the two States.

“Tamil Nadu, being a lower riparian State, is struggling to get its rightful share of Cauvery water from Karnataka. It’s unfortunate that the Karnataka government gives scant respect to the legally constituted Cauvery Water Management Authority to violate the award of the supreme authority,” she said in the Rajya Sabha.

She also called for encouraging States to create a digitalised mapping of farmlands.

Stating that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had requested the Union government for declaring eight State roads as National Highways, she urged the Centre to approve it at the earliest.

She said more States should emulate Tamil Nadu’s scheme for accident victims, where they are allocated a maximum of ₹1 lakh for the first two days.

Regarding the allocation of funds for the State, she said: “Tamil Nadu is the second-most revenue generating State and contributes substantially to the government exchequer. But as far as the devolution of funds goes, Tamil Nadu gets less as its share. This requires a thorough rethinking and recalculation.”