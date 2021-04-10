‘Expedite cable-laying work at Greams Road’

10 April 2021 21:29 IST

This major infrastructure work at Greams Road is dragging on, say motorists

Motorists taking Greams Road in Thousand Lights complain that the cable-laying work is moving at a sluggish pace, which is testing their patience. One vertical half of the carriageway on this road, with the traffic moving towards Egmore, has been dug up for the work, where the existing power cables are being replaced with high powered cables to carry 400 KV of power by Tangedco to prevent fluctuations.

“Early completion of the cable work will ensure better safety on the stretch,” says K. Subash, a motorist from Royapettah.

A busy link road, Greams Road provides access to many important government and private institutions with huge workforces. The stretch is chaotic due to lack of surveillance including absence of traffic police personnel near the hospital zone. Traffic police personnel, however, are spotted across the bridge at Casa Major Road and Pantheon Road intersection to prevent traffic violations.

Greams Road, especially between the police quarters and its intersection with Pantheon Road in Egmore, is plunged in darkness due to the lack of adequate street lights. Many motorists from PH Road use Greams Road to reach Anna Salai at Thousand Lights as the stretch is less congested compared to Nungambakkam High Road. “Steps will be taken to complete the cable-laying work on the stretch soon,” says a Tangedco official.