Exodus will not hit services, says BSNL

Despite a mass exodus of employees, who opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), BSNL, Chennai Telephones, has assured its customers that services would not be affected, and that they would not be put to any hardship.

For the first time, 78,565 BSNL employees across the country quit their jobs, after opting for the special package of VRS 2019 — a revival package offered by the government to the ailing BSNL. At Chennai Telephones, 2,669 employees were relieved from duty on Friday.

No hardship

In the wake of such a mass exodus, BSNL, Chennai Telephones, has assured its customers that all steps have been taken to ensure that they are not put to any hardship.

There are 42 customer service centres (CSC) under Chennai Telephones. Of these, 30 will continue to be operated by BSNL staff, and the remaining will be run with the help of franchisees. In effect, no CSC will be closed.

Care has also been taken to redeploy existing staff, so that all 364 telephone exchanges continue to be manned. Customers can visit the CSCs for routine transactions, including new line bookings and bill payments, a press release said.