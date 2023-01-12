Exnora to institute an award in memory of Sulochana Ramaseshan

January 12, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Exnora International is planning to institute an award named after veteran civic activist Sulochana Ramaseshan and fellowship for students who undertake research on civic issues.

At a condolence meeting organised in T. Nagar on Thursday, Durga Stalin, wife of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, unveiled a portrait of Sulochana Ramaseshan, who died last month at the age of 89.

Civic activists associated with Exnora International on Thursday resolved to request the State government to rename a part of a road after the activist. Civic activists lauded her contribution to resolving civic issues in the city, pointing to her role in civic movement in various zones of Chennai, mobilising support for decentralised solid waste management, improvement of green cover and environment protection.

Exnora International founder M.B. Nirmal said: “She played a key role in improving civic conditions in various neighbourhoods. At the condolence meeting, it was decided to institute Sulochana Ramaseshan Fellowships for five just passed-out graduates to learn about the environment for one year. ExNoRa will pay ₹10,000 a month for one year per intern.”

“ExNoRa will request the Government of Tamil Nadu to rename a part of the Vijayaraghava Road as Sulochana Ramaseshan Road. Her service to the people on the road, particularly on the eastern side between B.N. Road and Anna Salai, was remarkable. There is extensive land housing Anjuman Mosque. The Greater Chennai Corporation is using the road in front of the mosque as a garbage transit point. The residents requested her to intervene and she immediately swung into action. She got the garbage transit point closed. also created a roadside garden through sponsorship. The residents associated with a mosque on the road invited her, thanked and complimented her. This part has a large slum. Sulochana Ramaseshan has been serving the slum dwellers. Hence the request,” said Mr. Nirmal.

