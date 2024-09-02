Exhibition sheds light on dilapidated mandapams on the Mamallapuram-Kancheepuram stretch

The dilapidated status of 14 mandapams on a stretch on the Mamallapuram-Kancheepuram stretch has shed light on the cultural structures eroded by time. This was all thanks to the efforts of the students of the heritage cell of the Mohamed Sathak A.J. Academy of Architecture in Chennai.

In an effort to foster a deeper appreciation of cultural heritage, the students are holding an exhibition to showcase the various heritage structures in the city and across Tamil Nadu, mapped across urban spaces.

According to the students, the Mamallapuram-Kancheepuram stretch was a trade route during the Pallava and Vijayanagara periods, which meant it saw a lot of mercantile traffic. The pillar mandapas are enduring symbols of ancient rituals and traditions. “This gave birth to mandapams as they were built for religious activities to house the idol or for the idol to enter during various festivals,” said Gayathri Sampath, conservation architect, faculty-in-charge of Heritage Cell.

The students documented the 14 mandapams on the route to assess damage due to vegetation growth and structural deterioration, and came up with a restoration plan. “There is a mandapam on East Coast Road that will be demolished due to road-widening. Most often the poor communication between the departments in the government cost us valuable cultural heritage structures. The restoration of the mandapams is not only essential for preserving cultural heritage but also for revitalising communal spaces, which serve as platforms for cultural exchange. The ones close to the road can be bus stops or rest stops, some others could become community spaces,” she added.

Apart from this, the exhibition also documented heritage landmarks in Chennai such as the Madras Literary Society and Brodie Castle, which is the Tamil Nadu Government Music College. The exhibition also mapped the urban spaces in Chennai such as Mount Road, Mylapore, and Saidapet, which were market hubs during the colonial period. The event is open to the public till September 6 at Anna Centenary Library.