Exhibition opens in Chennai, features work by women from four South Asian countries, around sexual violence

The exhibition has been organised by the Hri Institute for Southasian Research and Exchange; it has works from women in Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

The exhibition has been organised by the Hri Institute for Southasian Research and Exchange; it has works from women in Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

An exhibition, ‘Create, Collaborate, Catalyse: Reflections on Sexual Violence in South Asia,’ which is currently on at the Roja Muthiah Library in Chennai, aims to explore the structural roots of sexual violence against women in four countries of South Asia.

Featuring works by women from Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the exhibition has been organised by Hri Institute for Southasian Research and Exchange and has been curated with Ujen Norbu Gurung of the online art plarform, Tulikaa Kalaa, Kathmandu. As a part of the exhibition, Film South Asia will also have screenings of films till November 13.

“All the exhibits have a very strong thread of the region. The idea is not a mere representation of the SAARC countries, but what are the commonalities that we face as a people in this region,” said Laxmi Murthy, Director Hri Institute. Ms Murthy moderated a panel on ‘Addressing Sexual Violence: Breaking the stereotypes,’ which opened the exhibition.

“In South Asia, violence is directed against women primarily because they’re considered property. There’s a need to establish ownership and this is done often through violence,” said Vaishna Roy, Editor, Frontline. On the Indian news media and its coverage and response to gender violence, she spoke how there is a tendency to normalise it [violence]. “The numbers might be staggering, but gender violence doesn’t find enough space because of this normalisation. Mainstream media also tends to report sexual violence in a very segmented way-- it picks and choses what it will report,” she said.

Apart from using better language and the importance of context setting, Ms. Roy said that in the visuals accompanying stories, there’s always a sense of shame attached to the victim, which is depicted, but never of the one who perpetrated the crime. “This is where a lot of our work has to begin,” she added.

Reflecting on entertainment and news media, A.S. Panneerselvan, Fellow, Roja Muthiah Research Library, spoke about the refusal to have genuine diversity in the workforce and how these fields remained male-dominated one.

“We can talk about some women who have come today as filmmakers -- there is a departure which is happening, but this is not enough. The power of stereotyping is so overwhelming, especially in the entertainment industry where it comes through the simple idea of what sells,” he said.

Arulmozhi, a lawyer and campaigner for self-respect, highlighted the need for law enforcement and for several stakeholders to look at instances of sexual violence against women and children beyond statistics. “I would like to make a mention here that the special courts for sexual offences or crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, are functioning well and have improved,” she added.

The film, ‘Face Cover,’ directed by A.M. Ashfaque was screened following the panel discussion. The film screenings at Roja Muthiah Library will begin every day at 5.30 p.m. till November 13.