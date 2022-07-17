Exhibition on art and mental health

Special Correspondent July 17, 2022 22:00 IST

The Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) is organising an art exhibition on “Art and Mental Health” which will showcase the creative skills of persons with mental health issues. The exhibition will be held from July 18 to 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wild Garden- The Cafe at Amethyst, 28 Whites Road, Royapettah. For queries, call 9444027388 or 9677116059.



