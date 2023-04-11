ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibition features artwork of patients with Parkinson’s disease

April 11, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rela Hospital organises art workshop, art expo to mark World Parkinson’s Day; free medical camp to be organised for patients with Parkinson’s disease till April 17

The Hindu Bureau

J.Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection, and patients with Parkinson’s disease displaying the paintings done by 20 Parkinson’s patients to mark World Parkinson’s Day on Tuesday at Rela Hospital. Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director, Rela Hospital is present. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

An exhibition featuring paintings of 20 patients with Parkinson’s disease was held at Rela Hospital to mark World Parkinson’s Day on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the hospital in association with Global Art India organised the one-day art exhibition — ‘Brushstrokes of Resilience’, and an arts workshop for the patients the previous day. The hospital is also conducting a free medical camp for patients with Parkinson’s disease from April 11 to 17.

J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection department, Government of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Pushpa Kandaswamy, creative producer and managing director, Kavithalayaa Productions and Kandaswamy Bharathan, joint managing director, Kavithalayaa Productions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director, Rela Hospital, said they believed in an integrated approach to treating Parkinson’s disease that takes into consideration the full spectrum of physical, communication, cognitive, mental, social and emotional factors.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said that creative pursuits can help patients overcome the limitations of Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement. There are approximately 10 million people living with Parkinson’s disease globally. In India, there are about one million persons diagnosed with the disease. The incidence rate is around 50 to 100 per 1,00,000 persons in States such as Tamil Nadu, the release said.

