Exercises first, classes later: Minister

Soon, school students will start their day with 15 minutes of physical exercise, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has said. A circular to that effect will be issued shortly.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Minister urged the Chief Educational Officers in all the districts to take the idea forward.

How the schools are expected to implement this remains unclear. One concern that has been raised is about how the students will respond, as schools start functioning around 10 a.m., and the heat may make it difficult to exercise outdoors.

Sheila Stephen, vice-chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, said the initiative was about ensuring physical movement and not rigorous exercise. “A little exercise not only helps relieve muscle soreness but also improves joint flexibility,” she said.

“It [physical exercise] may not be in the [play]ground. It will be about physical movement, which will help students focus. A little exercise will help them be energetic and keep them mentally alert,” she said.

At the university, the staff get a 15-minute break. At 11.30 a.m., a buzzer is sounded, and the staff leave the room. In the verandah, either music is played or a video demonstration of some light exercise is screened. “I see them doing the exercise and it really makes a lot of difference in the workplace. There is social value as people smile and greet each other. Such active breaks are beneficial and, if implemented in every school, they will make a vast difference,” she said.