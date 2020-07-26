Exercise self-restraint while using social media, Chennai police commissioner says

Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal

CHENNAI

26 July 2020 16:01 IST

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said people should use social media for good purposes and not in order to abuse others

People should exercise self-restraint while using social media, city police commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, said on Sunday.

Mr. Aggarwal was addressing media persons near Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, after inspecting enforcement of the complete lockdown on Sunday afternoon.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to a question on instances of fake accounts of political leaders being created, he said that the city police have chalked out a detailed plan to handle cyber-crime cases and it will be implemented in a week. “However, people should be disciplined. They should use social media for good purposes and not to abuse others or create fake accounts,” he said.

Regarding the complete lockdown, he said that there was good co-operation from the public. “The lockdown will help break the chain [of COVID-19 transmission]. A total of 193 checkpoints have been set up across the city and 13,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure a full-fledged lockdown on Sunday. Vehicle movement has reduced a lot,” he said.

Mr. Aggarwal said that 1.18 lakh cases have been registered for violations of Section 144 and 1.57 lakh vehicles have been seized. From Sunday morning till afternoon, around 850 cases were registered and 600 vehicles were seized.

“We have also adopted a new strategy to tackle lockdown violators. Instead of seizing vehicles, we register a case against them and let them off with a warning,” he said.