ADVERTISEMENT

Executive Officer of Walajabad panchayat in Kancheepuram district suspended for financial irregularities

March 01, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - KANCHEEPURAM

The officer V. Prema, has been charged with failing to collect taxes and incurring huge expenses without following laid-out provisions, thereby causing the panchayat a loss of over ₹10 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Director of Town Panchayats has suspended an executive officer (EO) serving in the Walajabad Town Panchayat, which falls under Kancheepuram district, on charges of financial irregularities. The suspension order to V. Prema was issued based on proceedings initaited by Kiran Gurrala, Commissioner of Town Panchayats, on February 24. 

A senior official of the Kancheepuram district said the EO, who was to retire by the end of February, was suspended based on the complaints and charge memos issued to her for alleged financial irregularities, causing a loss to the Town Panchayat funds to the tune of ₹10.74 crore. 

The suspension order copy states that the said EO had caused losses by failing to collect taxes and non-taxes in the prescribed limit, and incurring huge expenses without following the laid-out provisions, when she was working in several panchayats including Meenambakkam, Arani, Thirumazhisai, Sembakkam, Thiruneermalai and Madambakkam. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension order also pointed out that in the wake of disciplinary proceedings and a case registered against the EO by the appropriate agency, the EO was placed under suspension under sub-rule (e) of Rule 17 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US