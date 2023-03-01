Executive Officer of Walajabad panchayat in Kancheepuram district suspended for financial irregularities

March 01, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - KANCHEEPURAM

The Director of Town Panchayats has suspended an executive officer (EO) serving in the Walajabad Town Panchayat, which falls under Kancheepuram district, on charges of financial irregularities. The suspension order to V. Prema was issued based on proceedings initaited by Kiran Gurrala, Commissioner of Town Panchayats, on February 24.

A senior official of the Kancheepuram district said the EO, who was to retire by the end of February, was suspended based on the complaints and charge memos issued to her for alleged financial irregularities, causing a loss to the Town Panchayat funds to the tune of ₹10.74 crore.

The suspension order copy states that the said EO had caused losses by failing to collect taxes and non-taxes in the prescribed limit, and incurring huge expenses without following the laid-out provisions, when she was working in several panchayats including Meenambakkam, Arani, Thirumazhisai, Sembakkam, Thiruneermalai and Madambakkam.

The suspension order also pointed out that in the wake of disciplinary proceedings and a case registered against the EO by the appropriate agency, the EO was placed under suspension under sub-rule (e) of Rule 17 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.