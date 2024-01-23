GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Executive lounge opens at Central railway station

The lounge, maintained and operated by Ten 11 Hospitality, a private contractor, will offer various amenities to train passengers while charging a nominal entry fee of ₹200

January 23, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The lounge is located on platform no. 6 of the the main concourse of Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

The lounge is located on platform no. 6 of the the main concourse of Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Southern Railway launched an executive lounge for passengers at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station on Tuesday.

The lounge, maintained and operated by Ten 11 Hospitality, a private contractor, will offer various amenities to train passengers while charging a nominal entry fee of ₹200.

A senior railway official of the Chennai division said the air-conditioned executive lounge, located on platform no. 6 of the the main concourse of the railway station, would accommodate nearly 180 passengers and offer free Wi-Fi, snacks, and a separate dining area, with a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options at the buffet.

The lounge will have 112 single sofas, 10 recliners, 18 single sleeping pods, and four double sleeping pods with separate racks provided for placing luggage. The entry charge for a single sleeping pod is ₹840 for three hours, where a water bottle, special welcome drink, blanket, pillow, and bed sheets would be provided.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.