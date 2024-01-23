Executive lounge opens at Central railway station

January 23, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway launched an executive lounge for passengers at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station on Tuesday.

The lounge, maintained and operated by Ten 11 Hospitality, a private contractor, will offer various amenities to train passengers while charging a nominal entry fee of ₹200.

A senior railway official of the Chennai division said the air-conditioned executive lounge, located on platform no. 6 of the the main concourse of the railway station, would accommodate nearly 180 passengers and offer free Wi-Fi, snacks, and a separate dining area, with a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options at the buffet.

The lounge will have 112 single sofas, 10 recliners, 18 single sleeping pods, and four double sleeping pods with separate racks provided for placing luggage. The entry charge for a single sleeping pod is ₹840 for three hours, where a water bottle, special welcome drink, blanket, pillow, and bed sheets would be provided.