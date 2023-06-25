ADVERTISEMENT

Except for one Malaysia returnee who tested positive, Tamil Nadu reports zero fresh COVID-19 cases

June 25, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Except for a person who returned from Malaysia, no person tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. This was the first time that no fresh case of COVID-19 was recorded in any of the 38 districts of the State since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Tamil Nadu had reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 7, 2020. According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Friday, the State has so far recorded 36,10,592 COVID-19 cases and 38,080 deaths.

Three persons were discharged after treatment, while there were 21 active cases in the State. A total of 1,820 samples were tested in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US