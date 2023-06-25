HamberMenu
Except for one Malaysia returnee who tested positive, Tamil Nadu reports zero fresh COVID-19 cases

June 25, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Except for a person who returned from Malaysia, no person tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. This was the first time that no fresh case of COVID-19 was recorded in any of the 38 districts of the State since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Tamil Nadu had reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 7, 2020. According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Friday, the State has so far recorded 36,10,592 COVID-19 cases and 38,080 deaths.

Three persons were discharged after treatment, while there were 21 active cases in the State. A total of 1,820 samples were tested in the State.

