Excellence award in music presented to Suguna Varadachari

The Nataka Mudhra Award was presented to R. Giridharan, a theatre artist and mentor of ‘Theatre Marina’, a new age drama group

December 01, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti presenting Mudhra Award of Excellence to veteran musician Suguna Varadachari at the 29th Fine Arts Festival by Mudhra in Vani Mahal in Chennai on Friday. Sudha Seshayyan, former Vice-Chancellor, Tamilnadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University and Cleveland V.V.Sundaram is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Musician Suguna Varadachari was presented an excellence award at the inauguration of the 29th Fine Arts Festival by Mudhra, a trust involved in classical music, dance and drama, on Friday. 

The Mudhra Award of Excellence honoured Ms. Varadachari, who has given performances in All India Radio for 47 years and taught music students at the Department of Music, University of Madras, for two decades. Presently, she is mentoring advanced music students at the School of The Music Academy. 

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, president of Mudhra, along with musicians Sudha Seshayyan, Cleveland V.V. Sundaram, and R.S. Jayalakshmi presided over the event that was organised by Mudhra Bhaskar and Radha Bhaskar. 

The Nataka Mudhra Award was presented to R. Giridharan, a theatre artist and mentor of ‘Theatre Marina’, a new age drama group. He was the founder member of Dummies Drama and has been involved in theatre production for 20 years. 

Three young musicians who won Mudhra’s kutcheri competitions — Prithvi Harish (vocal), Keshav Mohankumar (violin), and Sarvesh Karthick (mridangam) were also felicitated.

Music concerts from December 2 will be streamed on Paalam TV, Mudhra’s digital channel. 

