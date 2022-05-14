Exam season, RTE Admissions keep 14417 helpline ringing

The centre has received over 15,000 calls in May so far

The centre has received over 15,000 calls in May so far

Owing to the ongoing admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and board exams for senior classes, the School Education Department’s 14417 helpline has seen a spike in calls over the last two months, receiving over 15,000 calls in May so far.

“Before each exam, we have a subject expert at the centre to talk to the students of Classes X, XI and XII who call in with doubts. They answer these calls from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Paul Robinson, operations head, 14417 Education Information Centre.

Admissions under the RTE Act, which began in April, has contributed to the majority of the calls received in the past couple of months. In April alone, over 30,000 calls were attended. Staff manning the helpline over the last four months have also been tasked with making outbound calls.

“We have a database of around 58,000 schools and have been reaching out to them to follow up on whether they have uploaded details regarding the newly revamped School Management Committees (SMCs) on the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal. We have also been following up on whether schools have set up ‘Manavar Manasu’ complaint boxes on campus,” Mr. Robinson said.

The School Education Department had asked that these boxes prominently display the 14417 helpline on it and that schools circulate posters and flyers on student safety and prevention of sexual abuse carrying the helpline number. This was part of the measures undertaken after a spate of child sexual abuse allegations surfaced across schools last year. The department also called for the helpline number to be stamped on the textbooks of students.

Following these measures, helpline officials said they had received nearly 52 such complaints of harassment, bullying and child sexual abuse since September 2021. Three calls were also made to the helpline with regard to child marriage, which were prevented as well.

“Complaints regarding any form of abuse or harassment were immediately taken up with the police as well as the concerned Chief Educational Officers (CEO) depending on the area of the call,” Mr. Robinson added.

To keep up with this surge in calls, the helpline also added three more counseling officials to its existing staff.