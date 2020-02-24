Exam season begins for school students

Photo used for representational purpose

CHENNAI

24 February 2020 01:14 IST

Counsellors, teachers create support network to make the exercise stress-free

A majority of students from Class X in CBSE schools will start writing the board exams with the Tamil paper on Monday.

Students of Class XII in the CBSE stream as well as students of Classes X, XI and XII in State board schools will begin their exams over the next two weeks. The focus now for school heads, teachers and counsellors is to ensure that students are not stressed or anxious about the exams.

Minoo Aggarwal, principal, D.A.V Public School in Velachery, said school counsellors and teachers conducted sessions with students on how to tackle the exams in a calm and stress-free manner.

“Last-minute pressure and stress tend to hamper their focus when they attempt the paper. We have asked them to calmly read the question paper and not to hastily attempt the questions,” she said.

At Prasan Vidya Mandir, Lakshmi Prabha, principal, said teachers, counsellors and students had come together to create a support network that candidates could turn to.

“Class teachers act as main mentors and we have sensitised all subject teachers to identify and be aware if students need any assistance. For students taking up the board exams in particular, we have ensured that are made aware through the year to remain stress-free and calm,” she said.

The CBSE has an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) at 1800 11 8004, which students and parents can call to get pre-recorded information on tips to tackle the exam as well as answers to frequently asked questions.

On the same number, the board also offers live tele-counselling services, where principals and trained counsellors from CBSE schools will speak to students. This year, the board has also taken to memes on social media to give students instructions regarding exams.

Toll-free helpline

The toll-free education helpline number 14417 run by the School Education department too is gearing up to field calls from State-board students and parents.

“At present, we have private candidates calling in to know more about the procedures related to obtaining their hall tickets and centre allocation. From March 1, we expect more students to call in with subject-related doubts for which there will be teachers available. Our counsellors are there as well to speak to students who are feeling anxious or stressed,” said an official with the helpline.