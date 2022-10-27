Ex-serviceman, wife get double life term for rape and murder of four-year-old child 

ADVERTISEMENT

A 66-year-old ex-serviceman was convicted and sentenced by Mahila Court in Tiruvallur to double life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl and murdering her. His wife, who was an abettor, got life imprisonment.

According to the police, on July 27, 2019, Meenakshi Sundaram, 63, an ex-Army man, allegedly raped the child before asphyxiating her when her mother was away. The police said her body was dumped in a bucket in the bathroom. Thirumullaivoyal police took up investigation into a complaint from the victim’s mother.

The police arrested Meenakshi Sundaram, who was the neighbour of the victim’s parents, and his wife Rajammal who aided in hiding the crime. After the investigation, a final report was submitted to the Mahila Court, Tiruvallur, where the trial was conducted.

At the end of the trial, the court sentenced them to undergo life imprisonment and imposed ₹31,000 fine on each, said the police. Th two were sent to prison immediately. The court awarded ₹5 lakh compensation to the parents of the victim.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the police personnel who secured conviction in the case.