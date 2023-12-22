Ex-Protector of Emigrants gets 7 years of rigorous imprisonment for graft charges

December 22, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Special Court for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Cases sentenced a former Protector of Emigrants (POE) to rigorous imprisonment of seven years for collecting bribes for issuing clearance to emigration certificates.

The CBI registered a case against R. Sekar, a 1992-batch Indian Revenue Service Officer and former POE, and Anwar Hussain, a recruiting agent. The agency alleged that during 2007 to 2009, Sekar and others, including Hussain, received bribes in the name of ‘speed money’ from various recruiting agents for clearance of emigration certificates. It further alleged that a bribe amount of ₹13 lakh was given to another person to arrange an engineering seat for Sekar’s son. This amount was eventually recovered. After an investigation, a charge sheet was filed against Sekar and Hussain. After holding the duo guilty, the court also convicted them. Hussain was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.