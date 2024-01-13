Ex-Protector of Emigrants, associate get 3 years’ RI in money laundering case

January 13, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Special Court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases has convicted a former Protector of Emigrants, and his associate, a travel agent, and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) of three years and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each.

This prosecution complaint against the duo was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2015. R. Sekar, in his capacity as Protector of Emigrants and Director, Chennai, between January 2007 and July 2009, entered into a criminal conspiracy with K. Anwar Hussain of Classic Tours and Travels. By abusing his position, he collected bribes in the form of speed money and other goods, worth over ₹2 crore in total, from recruiting agents through Hussain to issue emigration clearances. During the course of the investigation, Proceeds of the Crime totalling to ₹2,03,94,900 related to criminal conspiracy were provisionally attached by the ED, and the same was subsequently confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA, New Delhi.

It may be recalled that Sekar and Hussain were convicted by a special court in a case filed against them by the Central Bureau of Investigation in December 2023. Sekar was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment.