J.D. Johnson, ex-principal of SBOA School, dies

13 May 2021 23:38 IST

J.D. Johnson, former principal and correspondent of the SBOA group of schools, died here on Thursday. He was 77. He is survived by two sons.

Dr. Johnson joined the SBOA School and Junior College in 1981 and served it till 1996. While he was initially the principal, he later took over as the correspondent. In 1999, Mr. Johnson won the National Award for Best Teacher from the Government of India. After his stint at SBOA, he went on to work as principal at the Akshara School in Kakinada. After retiring in 2006, Mr. Johnson continued to work as a consultant for other educational institutions.

His son Isaac Johnson said that Mr Johnson had been a teacher and had a Masters in History before he joined SBOA. “He joined the SBOA school just a few years after they had begun. He was an extremely passionate educator and I saw the school grow monumentally under him. Be it academics or extra-curricular activities, he was interested and focussed on every aspect for the welfare of the students,” he said.