Ex-official of Madras University gets two years in jail for graft charges

December 11, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A former section officer of the Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras, has been convicted and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on charges of demanding and receiving a bribe of ₹500.

According to prosecution, P. Dhanapalan, of Namakal, had approached V.S. Sivaprasad, a section officer at the time, on July 22, 2009, for the issuance of a provisional certificate for B.Lit. course for his wife S. Rajeswari. Sivaprasad demanded ₹500 as bribe for this. Following a complaint from Mr. Dhanapalan, the officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) laid a trap and caught Sivaprasad when he received the bribe.

After the trial, a special court convicted Sivaprasad for offences under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption and imposed a ₹1,000 fine on him.

