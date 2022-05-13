Ex-MLA’s grandson dies in road accident near Thirukazhukundram

Special Correspondent May 13, 2022 19:50 IST

Special Correspondent May 13, 2022 19:50 IST

His car was hit by a TNSTC bus near Keerapakkam while he was driving to his college

S. Kabilan, 22 and grandson of DMK’s former MLA Tamil Mani, died after his car collided with a TNSTC bus near Thirukazhukundram on Friday. The police said Mr. Kabilan, son of Chandrasekar, was a student of a postgraduate course in Tambaram. He used to drive to his college from Thirukazhukundram. Around 7 a.m. on Friday, he was on his way to the college when a TNSTC bus coming in the opposite direction hit his car near Keerapakkam. In the impact, Mr. Kabilan’s car was mangled with him trapped inside it. He died on the spot. The police sent the body to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu, for post-mortem.



