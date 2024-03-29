Ex-draughtsman gets three years in prison for graft

March 29, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

A Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act convicted Tamilselvi, a former Land Record Draughtsman (LRD), at the Tondiarpet tahsildar office and sentenced her to three-year imprisonment for receiving a bribe of ₹3,000 three years ago.

She demanded the bribe from A. Suresh, 35, of Korukkupet in 2020 to draw a sketch when he wanted to transfer a patta in his wife’s name.

She was caught by officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

