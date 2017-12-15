Ex-director of Egmore Eye Hospital commits suicide

K. Sridhar, former director and superintendent of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital, Egmore, who was suspended from service on corruption charges allegedly committed suicide by hanging in the farm house of his friend in Ponneri, Tiruvallur district, on Thursday.

The ophthalmologist was under suspension from September 28 after a preliminary inquiry following a video uploaded by Arappor Iyakkam on social media showing him demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹500 from a visually-impaired person to issue disability certificate.

Geetha, Additional Director of Medical Education, and P. Vasanthamani, dean of Kilpauk Medical College conducted an enquiry, where he admitted to charging ₹100 — ₹200 for issuing certificates.

Holding that there was a prima facie case against him, The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against Sridhar under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and took up the case for investigation on November 21. Though he had attained the age of superannuation on November 30, he was not allowed to retire since a criminal case was pending against him.

Sridhar and his wife, who is also a doctor, came two days ago to Maliwakkam village near Ponneri, where his patient Arumugam owned a farm house. had a house in his agricultural field. According to police sources, he had told his friend that he wished to stay there to relax. When his wife was away on Wednesday night, Sridhar hung himself from the ceiling. On her return, she rushed him to the Government Kilpauk College Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Ponneri police registered a case of unnatural death.

People in need of counselling to overcome suicidal tendencies can contact the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline – 104. Chennai-based suicide prevention centre Sneha can be contacted at 044- 24640050.