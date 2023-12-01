ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-DGP Rajesh Das penalised with compulsory retirement 

December 01, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A month ahead of his superannuation, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed the penalty of compulsory retirement on former Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das, police sources said on Friday.

In June, a Villupuram court convicted Das, under suspension, in a case of sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police (SP) while on duty in February 2021. He was awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment.

Following his conviction, the State government issued a show cause notice under rule 14(i) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. On receipt of his explanation, the Home Secretary issued an order a couple of days ago stating that the representation was examined carefully, and on the approval of the competent authority, it had been proposed to impose the penalty of compulsory retirement in pursuance of the conviction order, the sources said.

The former DGP was asked to submit his representation on the proposed punishment, failing which further action will be pursued as per the rules of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the sources added.

