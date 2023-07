July 13, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Director General of Police (DGP)and former Commissioner of Tambaram Police M. Ravi on Thursday lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police about a fake social media account in his name. Those behind the fake account, which was using his picture, name and other details, had tried to convince one of his friends on social media to buy furniture from a third party. Following a complaint from Mr. Ravi, the police have taken up an investigation.