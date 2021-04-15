Ex-constable held for land grab attempt in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI

15 April 2021

A former head constable was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to grab a plot of land belonging to an 86-year-old woman in Anna Nagar.

Police identified the accused as J. David Anandraj, 56, of Mel Ayanambakkam, who was a head constable attached to the Elephant Gate police station and had not reported to work since 2018.

They said he went to victim Sridevi Unnithan’s house on Sixth Avenue, Anna Nagar, in an autorickshaw with two others. He was wearing a police inspector’s uniform and claimed that he had come to arrest her since she had encroached upon a 23-cent land in Ayanambakkam.

Ms. Sridevi’s grandson Sailesh, who was home at the time, nabbed David Anandraj, while his accomplices fled. He was then handed over to the police

Investigation revealed that he had been continuously harassing Ms. Sridevi to appropriate her 23-cent land in Ayanambakkam. The police said he had already been arrested at the Thiruverkadu police station two months ago for assaulting a security guard employed at the plot.