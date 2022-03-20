Ex-ABVP functionary and oncologist arrested for harassing a woman

The complaint was filed by his neighbour in 2020

The former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national president and surgical oncologist, S. Subbiah, has been arrested in connection with a case against him for allegedly harassing a woman neighbour in 2020.

The case related to alleged harassment meted out by him to a 60-year-old woman following a dispute over parking space in the flats in Nanganallur. She was living alone at the flat and in July 2020, she found that someone had urinated and kept the garbage at her flat’s residence. Her relatives installed CCTV and captured a man urinating at the door. Armed with the CCTV footage, Balaji, her relative, filed a complaint in Adambakkam police station. However, Subbiah denied his involvement and stated that the video was doctored.

Following an outrage on social media, the police registered a case following the complaint under Sections 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act and 427 (Mischief causing damage) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of IPC. He was not arrested then.

A senior police officer said, “The complaint was not withdrawn. Now, we took up the matter for investigation at the insistence of the complainant and arrested Subbiah at his residence on Friday afternoon. He was taken to medical examination and later produced before Judicial Magistrate, Alandur.” He has been remanded in judicial custody till March 31.

Subbiah was recently suspended from the post of the Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology in the Government Kilpauk Medical College for violating government servants’ conduct rules by involving in political activities.